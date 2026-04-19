April 17 will be known as 'black day': Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
April 17 will be known as 'black day': Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Sets Up Expert Committee to Shape AI Policy, Strengthen Global Governance Role
HDFC Bank's Profit Gains Amid Governance Concerns
Navigating AI Governance: India's Strategic Setup
From Water Reforms to Governance: The Role of Kaushal Raj Sharma
AIADMK's Saravanan Rallies Support for Change in Tamil Nadu Governance