Revolution in Digital Governance: Jal Shakti Vibhag's E-Office Success
The state Jal Shakti Vibhag has successfully implemented the e-Office platform across 101 offices, enhancing digital governance. This initiative aims at transparency and efficiency, with communication now being conducted digitally. It marks a significant milestone in administrative processes, as applauded by state leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards digital governance, the state Jal Shakti Vibhag has rolled out the e-Office platform in 101 offices, enhancing administrative efficiency. Deputy Chief Minister and Jal Shakti Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the achievement, crediting the initiative for accelerating processes and strengthening digital transformation.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the department's digital revolution, highlighting how communication now flows seamlessly through the e-Office platform. The initiative reflects the department's commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.
Secretary Jal Shakti Vibhag Abhishek Jain noted the timely completion of the project, underscoring the dedication of the department's team. The successful implementation spans chief engineer offices, zones, and mission departments, revolutionizing file movement within the administrative framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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