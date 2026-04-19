Left Menu

Revolution in Digital Governance: Jal Shakti Vibhag's E-Office Success

The state Jal Shakti Vibhag has successfully implemented the e-Office platform across 101 offices, enhancing digital governance. This initiative aims at transparency and efficiency, with communication now being conducted digitally. It marks a significant milestone in administrative processes, as applauded by state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:15 IST
Revolution in Digital Governance: Jal Shakti Vibhag's E-Office Success
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards digital governance, the state Jal Shakti Vibhag has rolled out the e-Office platform in 101 offices, enhancing administrative efficiency. Deputy Chief Minister and Jal Shakti Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the achievement, crediting the initiative for accelerating processes and strengthening digital transformation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the department's digital revolution, highlighting how communication now flows seamlessly through the e-Office platform. The initiative reflects the department's commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

Secretary Jal Shakti Vibhag Abhishek Jain noted the timely completion of the project, underscoring the dedication of the department's team. The successful implementation spans chief engineer offices, zones, and mission departments, revolutionizing file movement within the administrative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
2
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
3
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India
4
Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026