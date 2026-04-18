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Odisha's Revolutionary Think Tank: SITI Set to Transform Governance

The Odisha government has announced the establishment of the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI), a policy think tank aimed at innovation and strategic governance. SITI replaces the dissolved State Planning Board and will guide the government on key sectors with a focus on evidence-based outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:20 IST
Odisha's Revolutionary Think Tank: SITI Set to Transform Governance
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to modernize governance, the Odisha government has introduced the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI). This think tank aims to facilitate evidence-based governance and foster innovation across various sectors.

The formation of SITI was proposed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the annual budget presentation for 2026-27. This new body will replace the now-defunct State Planning Board, dissolved in 2024.

As Odisha gears up to achieve its ambitious visions of 'Samrudha' Odisha 2036 and 'Viksit' Bharat 2047, SITI will provide a strategic framework focusing on strategic policy making, innovation, and cooperative federalism. A governing council headed by the Chief Minister will oversee operations, ensuring strategic direction for the state's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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