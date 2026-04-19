It is BJP govt that formed separate ministry for tribals, allocated funds for their development: PM at Purulia poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
It is BJP govt that formed separate ministry for tribals, allocated funds for their development: PM at Purulia poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Call of Concern: Pawan Kalyan's Health
Fresh Inquiry Ordered Amid Controversy Over Eco-Tourism Funds in Himachal Pradesh
Turmoil in Himachal’s Forest Department: Eco-Tourism Funds Under Scrutiny
Streamlining Export Processes: Ministry's Reforms Yield Positive Results
Prime Minister Modi's Summit: Strategic Steps for Security and Economy Amidst West Asia Conflict