TMC's MPs, MLAs least bothered about people's problems; they are busy filling their pockets: Modi in Jhargram.
PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:22 IST
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TMC's MPs, MLAs least bothered about people's problems; they are busy filling their pockets: Modi in Jhargram.
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