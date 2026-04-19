Khushbu Sundar Defends Outsider Induction in Politics

Senior BJP figure Khushbu Sundar has refuted criticisms regarding the involvement of 'outsiders' in the political arena, drawing attention to the historical shifts of allegiance among current DMK cabinet members.

Sundar countered actor Prakash Raj's criticisms, suggesting he attend to his political shortcomings rather than question the credentials of her husband, Sundar C.

She accused the DMK-Congress alliance of misleading the public on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, highlighting their neglect of necessary constitutional protocols.