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Khushbu Sundar Defends Outsider Induction in Politics

Senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar refuted criticisms about 'outsiders' in elections, highlighting that many DMK leaders originally belonged to other parties. Sundar dismissed remarks from actor Prakash Raj and stressed her family's political credibility earned through public service. She criticized the DMK-Congress stance on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:22 IST
Khushbu Sundar Defends Outsider Induction in Politics
Khushbu Sundar
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP figure Khushbu Sundar has refuted criticisms regarding the involvement of 'outsiders' in the political arena, drawing attention to the historical shifts of allegiance among current DMK cabinet members.

Sundar countered actor Prakash Raj's criticisms, suggesting he attend to his political shortcomings rather than question the credentials of her husband, Sundar C.

She accused the DMK-Congress alliance of misleading the public on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, highlighting their neglect of necessary constitutional protocols.

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