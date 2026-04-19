All govt employees will get benefits of 7th Pay Commission once BJP comes to power in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.
PTI | Medinipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:00 IST
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All govt employees will get benefits of 7th Pay Commission once BJP comes to power in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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