CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, a senior executive in a drone company in alleged trap case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests Bharat Mathur, a senior executive in a drone company in alleged trap case: Officials.
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