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Maharashtra CID Expands Probe: Zero FIR Adds New Layer to Plane Crash Investigation

Maharashtra CID is integrating a Zero FIR by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar into its investigation of the January 28 plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The FIR, initially lodged in Bengaluru, has now been referred to the Maharashtra CID, adding complexity to the ongoing inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:33 IST
Maharashtra CID Expands Probe: Zero FIR Adds New Layer to Plane Crash Investigation
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  • India

Maharashtra's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has decided to incorporate a Zero FIR filed by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar into its investigation of the tragic January 28 plane crash. The crash resulted in the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

The Zero FIR, initially lodged in Bengaluru, has been transferred to the Maharashtra CID for further examination. Pawar's initiative to file the FIR in Karnataka followed the inability of Maharashtra police to register his complaint. The ongoing probe is now set to include these new findings.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is also involved, having conducted its separate inquiry. With overlapping investigations underway, the CID aims to unravel any additional factors that might have contributed to the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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