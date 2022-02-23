No party has consistently fought on streets like Congress; SP, BSP remained silent till just before elections: Priyanka Gandhi.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
No party has consistently fought on streets like Congress; SP, BSP remained silent till just before elections: Priyanka Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Congress
Advertisement