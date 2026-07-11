Julien Alfred Sprints Into History; A Thrilling Night at Monaco Diamond League
Julien Alfred ran a record-breaking 200m in 21.51 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League, becoming the third-fastest woman ever. Jamaican star Oblique Seville excelled in the men's 100m, while notable victories also included Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi's world record in the 1,000m and Nina Kennedy's pole vault achievement.
In a captivating display of athletic prowess at the Monaco Diamond League, Julien Alfred made history by clocking 21.51 seconds in the women's 200m. This achievement secured her position as the third-fastest woman in the distance, cementing her legacy in the world of athletics.
Jamaican world champion Oblique Seville impressed in the men's 100m, showcasing his skills with a swift win. The evening also witnessed Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaking the longstanding world record in the 1,000m, reaffirming his status as a rising star.
Epitomizing excellence, Australia's Nina Kennedy soared in the pole vault to become only the sixth woman to clear 4.95 metres, setting a new world lead. The night was filled with remarkable performances from athletes worldwide, making it an event to remember.