Julien Alfred Sprints Into History; A Thrilling Night at Monaco Diamond League

In a captivating display of athletic prowess at the Monaco Diamond League, Julien Alfred made history by clocking 21.51 seconds in the women's 200m. This achievement secured her position as the third-fastest woman in the distance, cementing her legacy in the world of athletics.

Jamaican world champion Oblique Seville impressed in the men's 100m, showcasing his skills with a swift win. The evening also witnessed Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi breaking the longstanding world record in the 1,000m, reaffirming his status as a rising star.

Epitomizing excellence, Australia's Nina Kennedy soared in the pole vault to become only the sixth woman to clear 4.95 metres, setting a new world lead. The night was filled with remarkable performances from athletes worldwide, making it an event to remember.