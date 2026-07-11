Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets Heats Up

Apple On Friday Filed A Lawsuit Against Openai And Two Former Employees

Apple has launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, alleging the theft of trade secrets. Apple's legal action targets the ChatGPT owner's efforts to gain a foothold in consumer hardware.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit accuses a coordinated attempt to misappropriate Apple's confidential data, including product designs and supply chain strategies. The defendants include former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, alongside OpenAI-related entities.

This lawsuit highlights the escalating tensions between Apple and OpenAI amid a competitive push in AI development. Meanwhile, Apple continues to integrate AI technology into its products, even collaborating with OpenAI on certain features.