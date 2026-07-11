Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets Heats Up

Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, accusing them of misappropriating Apple's trade secrets. This legal move escalates tensions over stolen confidential information. The lawsuit against OpenAI highlights the competitive landscape as firms race to innovate in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apple On Friday Filed A Lawsuit Against Openai And Two Former Employees | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:08 IST
Apple Sues OpenAI: Battle Over Trade Secrets Heats Up
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Apple has launched a lawsuit against OpenAI and two former employees, alleging the theft of trade secrets. Apple's legal action targets the ChatGPT owner's efforts to gain a foothold in consumer hardware.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit accuses a coordinated attempt to misappropriate Apple's confidential data, including product designs and supply chain strategies. The defendants include former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, alongside OpenAI-related entities.

This lawsuit highlights the escalating tensions between Apple and OpenAI amid a competitive push in AI development. Meanwhile, Apple continues to integrate AI technology into its products, even collaborating with OpenAI on certain features.

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