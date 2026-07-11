Iran Denies Requesting US Talks Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development, Iran has contradicted President Donald Trump's assertions that the two nations have agreed to continue talks despite heightened hostilities. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, clarified on state TV that Tehran did not request negotiations with the United States.

The Iranian position comes amid remarks from President Trump, who stated on Friday that talks were set to proceed after Iran reportedly expressed a desire to negotiate. This follows the end of a ceasefire agreement from June, indicating ongoing friction between the two countries.

While the United States claims a willingness to engage in dialogue, Iran insists that its recent diplomacy involved only accepting a visit from a Qatari mediator, not a direct appeal for discussions with the U.S.