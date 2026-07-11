Iran Denies Requesting US Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has denied seeking negotiations with the United States, following President Donald Trump’s assertions of agreed ongoing discussions. Iran's Foreign Ministry claims they only accepted a Qatari mediator’s visit. Trump previously mentioned Tehran's interest in continuing talks despite escalating tensions and the end of a June ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:12 IST
Iran Denies Requesting US Talks Amid Rising Tensions
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In a recent development, Iran has contradicted President Donald Trump's assertions that the two nations have agreed to continue talks despite heightened hostilities. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, clarified on state TV that Tehran did not request negotiations with the United States.

The Iranian position comes amid remarks from President Trump, who stated on Friday that talks were set to proceed after Iran reportedly expressed a desire to negotiate. This follows the end of a ceasefire agreement from June, indicating ongoing friction between the two countries.

While the United States claims a willingness to engage in dialogue, Iran insists that its recent diplomacy involved only accepting a visit from a Qatari mediator, not a direct appeal for discussions with the U.S.

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