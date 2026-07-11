Shohei Ohtani Benched: Knee Trouble Grounds Dodgers Star

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Has Been Scratched From His Scheduled Start Against The Arizona Diamondbacks On Friday Due To Continued Irritation In His Left Knee

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that their star player, Shohei Ohtani, has been sidelined for his upcoming start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The decision was made because of persistent irritation in Ohtani’s left knee.

This development is a significant setback not only for the Dodgers but also for Ohtani himself, as it means his withdrawal from this year's MLB All-Star Game. His dual-threat ability as both a pitcher and hitter has made him a standout player in the league.

The Dodgers are hopeful for Ohtani’s quick recovery as they rely heavily on his unique talents both on the pitching mound and at bat. More updates are expected from the team and medical staff regarding his condition.