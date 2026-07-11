FAA Extends Flight Restrictions to Control Chaos at Chicago O'Hare

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration extends a 10% reduction in flights at Chicago O'Hare until October 2027 to prevent delays and manage congestion. Originally set to end in 2024, this move impacts United and American Airlines, aiming to stabilize operations and reduce delays amidst ongoing construction and weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Federal Aviation Administration On Friday Said It Will Extend Flight Cuts For Another Year At Chicago Ohare To Prevent Delays And Address Concerns About Congestion At The Busy United Airlines And American Airlines Hub The Agency In April Said It Would Limit Ohare To | Updated: 11-07-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 02:14 IST
FAA Extends Flight Restrictions to Control Chaos at Chicago O'Hare
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The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it will extend its 10% reduction in flight operations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport for an additional year, pushing the restrictions until October 2027. This extension aims to address delays and congestion issues at the bustling United Airlines and American Airlines hub.

Originally, the FAA had imposed a limit of 2,708 daily arrivals and departures from May 17 through October 24, 2024, to keep flight operations stable and avoid widespread delays. However, the newly extended restrictions mean the airport will not reach the planned 3,080 daily operations as intended for this summer.

Despite the cuts, the airport has still faced significant delays recently due to runway construction and adverse weather conditions. The restrictions were initially placed as a temporary measure linked to construction projects, but both United and American Airlines have praised the FAA's decision, citing benefits such as improved operational stability and increased reliability.

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