Namibia Turns Cultural Data Into a New Force for Sustainable Growth

Namibia is giving culture a stronger place in national development by turning creative activity, heritage and community participation into measurable evidence that can guide public policy. The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, the National Arts Council of Namibia and the City of Windhoek worked with UNESCO to hold the final restitution workshop for the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators on 4 and 5 August 2026 at the Avani Hotel in Windhoek. Thirty-two representatives from government, cultural institutions, academia, civil society and development organisations gathered to review the findings, validate the data and discuss how cultural information can support decisions at national and city levels.

Evidence reveals culture's wider contribution

The Culture|2030 Indicators provide a practical framework for examining how culture contributes to economic growth, education, innovation, inclusion, environmental sustainability and community resilience. Namibia and Windhoek began implementing the framework in July 2025 through a partnership involving the national government, the city, UNESCO and the UNESCO Institute for Statistics. Financial support came from the European Union under a programme promoting evidence-based policies for cultural and creative sectors. The process brought together ministries, public institutions, local authorities, cultural organizations, universities and community groups, creating a foundation for more consistent data collection while revealing areas where information remains limited.

UNESCO Representative to Namibia Eunice Smith described the framework as more than a data-gathering exercise, explaining that it gives policymakers a clearer way to understand culture as a driver of social cohesion and economic transformation. She stressed that the restitution workshop marked the beginning of continued monitoring rather than the end of the process. Regularly updated information could help authorities recognize changing cultural trends, identify communities that remain underserved and direct resources toward programmes with the greatest public value.

Creative industries gain a place in development planning

European Union Ambassador to Namibia Ana-Beatriz Martins highlighted the ability of cultural and creative industries to generate employment, encourage innovation and strengthen social connections. Reliable evidence on entrepreneurship, jobs and opportunities for women and young people will be essential for unlocking that potential. Her remarks also reflected the importance of including Windhoek, where cultural expression is woven into everyday life through music, visual arts, performance, heritage spaces, festivals and creative businesses.

Speaking for MEIYSAC Executive Director Mbumba Haitengela, Director of Arts M'kariko Amagulu said Namibia was committed to treating culture as a strategic part of national development. The country's Sixth National Development Plan recognizes culture and the creative industries as contributors to economic diversification, tourism, job creation, national identity and social cohesion. Institutionalizing cultural data collection could give these sectors greater visibility in government planning, while closer cooperation among public agencies would reduce information gaps and help cultural policies respond more effectively to the people working within the creative economy.

Stronger data can support fairer cultural opportunities

City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer Moses Matyayi confirmed the city's interest in continuing to apply the Culture|2030 Indicators. National expert Christie Keulder presented Namibia's data tables and Culture Profile, guiding participants through the validation of findings across the framework's different themes. UNESCO experts Farai Mpfunya and Valentina Montalto discussed the main opportunities, challenges and methods used to collect and analyse the information, giving stakeholders space to shape recommendations grounded in local experience.

Participants called for stronger cultural data systems, including information separated by sex, so Namibia can better understand how women and men participate in and benefit from cultural life. Such evidence could show where gender barriers remain, strengthen the connection between culture and Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality, and support fairer access to funding, employment and leadership opportunities. Recommendations from the workshop will feed into the final National and Urban Reports for Namibia and Windhoek, giving decision-makers a clearer picture of culture's value and a stronger basis for future investment.