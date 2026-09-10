Discover Old Town Central: A Cultural Gateway to Authentic Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Tourism Board invites Indian visitors to explore Old Town Central, a neighborhood spotlighting Hong Kong's cultural blend. Featuring traditional temples, local businesses, and vibrant art, the area offers an eclectic mix of history and modernity with four curated experiences to deepen rapport with community stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:05 IST
Discover Old Town Central: A Cultural Gateway to Authentic Hong Kong
From heritage and art to local flavours and exclusive drinks, explore the neighbourhood from day to night along the iconic Central-Mid-Levels Escalator. Image Credit: ANI

In a distinctive effort to connect visitors with the heart of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is encouraging Indian tourists to delve into the local culture through a visit to Old Town Central. This neighborhood stands out for its unique fusion of Eastern and Western influences, balancing historical charm with contemporary flair.

The centerpiece, Central-Mid-Levels Escalator, is not just a means of transport but a gateway to understanding the vibrancy of Hong Kong. Featuring four newly curated thematic experiences, the area offers insights into its rich culture and history, complemented by an interactive AR guide and authentic local narratives.

The experience underscores iconic landmarks such as traditional markets and heritage sites, while also promoting culinary adventures through Michelin-starred eateries and traditional local food shops. This initiative seeks to provide a genuine glimpse into Hong Kong's essence, moving beyond the surface to engage intimately with the city's layered stories and tastes.

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