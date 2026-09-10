Poonam Sharma Advocates for 'Equality by Design' at UNHRC-63

During the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Poonam Sharma, Director of Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India), made a compelling case for the integration of dignity, participation, and equality within economic, social, and cultural rights.

Addressing a panel focused on tackling inequalities, Sharma underscored that contemporary inequality transcends mere income disparity, affecting those who remain overlooked and voiceless.

Invoking India's ancient principle 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah,' Sharma highlighted the imperative of meaningful progress that leaves no one behind. She spotlighted India's success in marrying development with dignity, especially through education and participatory approaches.

Sharma advocated for an 'Equality by Design' approach to influence laws, technologies, and public services. She suggested Local Equality Audits and Community-Led ESCR Innovation Labs to uncover and mitigate exclusion, alongside a Global OHCHR Knowledge Platform.

Sharma stressed the importance of partnerships and knowledge-sharing to bolster human-rights protections amid resource constraints, urging global institutions to embed equality in decision-making processes.