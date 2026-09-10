Markets Slide as Middle East Tensions Heighten
Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets saw a decline due to increased concerns over Middle East tensions. This development has led to renewed fears about rising oil prices and inflation, contributing to the downward trend in the stock market.
On Thursday, the stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong experienced a downturn, impacted by growing apprehensions over the situation in the Middle East.
The renewed geopolitical tensions have sparked fears of rising oil prices, which in turn are expected to exert pressure on inflation rates.
The exchange rate stood at $1 to 6.7059 Chinese yuan as traders responded to these concerning developments.
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