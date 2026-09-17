Beneath Qatar’s Waters, Pearling Grounds and Ancient Fish Traps Hold Stories to Save

Beneath Qatar's coastal waters lie traces of livelihoods, settlements and knowledge that shaped generations of communities connected to the sea. Historic pearling grounds, submerged freshwater springs and traditional tidal fish traps are part of a maritime inheritance that researchers and heritage specialists are working to understand and protect, preserving the stories these places hold alongside their physical remains.

That responsibility brought archaeologists, researchers and cultural professionals to the National Museum of Qatar for "Coastal and Maritime Cultural Heritage in Qatar," a seminar organized by Qatar Museums and the UNESCO Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen. Held in celebration of the World Day for Underwater Cultural Heritage, observed on 21 August, the gathering explored how research, conservation and responsible public access can help carry this history into the future.

A Maritime History That Reaches Beyond Shipwrecks

Participants described underwater heritage as something broader than sunken vessels and recovered objects, encompassing submerged landscapes, maritime practices and evidence of how people lived with the sea. Qatar's pearling grounds and submerged freshwater springs offer insights into navigation, resource use and cultural exchange, helping researchers understand the maritime traditions that influenced the Gulf region's social and economic development.

Traditional tidal fish traps, known as masakir, received particular attention for what they reveal about coastal livelihoods. Faisal Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Director of Archaeology at Qatar Museums, highlighted their widespread presence along Qatar's coastline and their importance to local and regional economies during the late Islamic period. He said these structures may have supported communities for centuries, calling for further ethnographic and documentary research into how they were built, operated and maintained, and how they contributed to trade and everyday subsistence.

Submerged Sites Reveal Lives Shaped by Changing Seas

The archaeological site of Al Sirriya in southwestern Qatar offered a focus for discussions about environmental change and settlement. First documented in 2012 and believed to date to the Islamic period, the site provides evidence for examining connections between sea-level fluctuations and where people established their communities, making it relevant to both archaeological research and the wider history of human adaptation.

Presentations on sites affected by changing sea levels reinforced the importance of protecting cultural and natural heritage together within sustainable development planning. Participants stressed that conservation must protect the historical, scientific and cultural knowledge contained within submerged sites, with public access managed carefully so that opportunities for learning respect the conditions needed for preservation.

Cooperation and Local Expertise Underpin Protection

Farida Aboudan, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Doha, welcomed Qatar's accession to the 2001 UNESCO Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage as an important commitment to international safeguarding standards. She recognized Qatar Museums' work to protect archaeological resources and build public awareness through research, partnerships and cultural initiatives.

Jawida Mansour, Culture Programme Specialist at UNESCO's regional office, highlighted the convention's role in supporting cooperation on research, documentation, protection and responsible management. She called for stronger local expertise in underwater archaeology, improved survey and documentation technologies, and closer collaboration between countries and institutions. Dr. Wafaa Suleiman, Underwater Cultural Heritage Expert at Qatar Museums, emphasized the convention's contribution to maritime archaeology and international protection efforts.

The gathering closed with calls for continued research, training and international cooperation, reflecting Al Nuaimi's description of coastal and maritime heritage as a fundamental part of Qatar's history and identity. Protecting these places means keeping the knowledge and cultural connections of coastal communities available to future generations, giving the remains beneath the water a lasting place in the region's collective memory.