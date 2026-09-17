North Korea's Firm Stance: Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Justified Amid U.S. Threats

North Korea's Vice Defence Minister Kim Kang Il justified the country's nuclear expansion, citing U.S.-led military buildup and alliances as reasons. Pyongyang sees its nuclear status as irreversible and calls on others to abandon denuclearization dreams. The statement underlines North Korea's unwavering commitment to its nuclear policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:12 IST
North Korea's Firm Stance: Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Justified Amid U.S. Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's Vice Defence Minister, Kim Kang Il, asserted the legitimacy of Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions in light of expanding U.S.-led military presence and alliances with Seoul and Tokyo. Speaking at China's prominent Beijing Xiangshan Forum, he emphasized North Korea's irreversible nuclear status.

Kim pointed to increasing nuclear threats from the U.S. and allies as justifications for North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal. He described North Korea's nuclear deterrent as a defensive necessity, ensuring the country's peace and stability amid external pressures.

The forum appearance marked a rare international engagement by North Korea, coinciding with calls to abandon denuclearization and speculation of potential future dialogue with the U.S., despite recent firm reinforces of its nuclear stance by Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026