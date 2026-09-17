North Korea's Firm Stance: Nuclear Arsenal Expansion Justified Amid U.S. Threats

North Korea's Vice Defence Minister, Kim Kang Il, asserted the legitimacy of Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions in light of expanding U.S.-led military presence and alliances with Seoul and Tokyo. Speaking at China's prominent Beijing Xiangshan Forum, he emphasized North Korea's irreversible nuclear status.

Kim pointed to increasing nuclear threats from the U.S. and allies as justifications for North Korea's growing nuclear arsenal. He described North Korea's nuclear deterrent as a defensive necessity, ensuring the country's peace and stability amid external pressures.

The forum appearance marked a rare international engagement by North Korea, coinciding with calls to abandon denuclearization and speculation of potential future dialogue with the U.S., despite recent firm reinforces of its nuclear stance by Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un.