Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:09 IST
Jaipur cops warn violaters they will face the music: Masakali 2.0 on loop

Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital: Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you. Police here have warned on social media that they will confine violators to a room and then play the song, a recent remix of the original Masakali from Delhi-6, over and over again for those found “roaming unnecessarily” during the lockdown to fight coronavirus.

The remake has not gone down well with many, including A R Rahman, the composer of the original for the Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor-starrer a decade back. It was sung then by Mohit Chauhan. Original lyricist Prasoon Joshi has also gone on social media, making clear that he is not happy with the Masakali 2.0 music video starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Jaipur Police are not necessarily taking sides in the row over the remake. It’s just that the lyrics are apt. “Mat Udiyo, Tu Dariyo… Na Kar Manmani, Manmani… Ghar Par Hi Rahiyo, Na Kar Nadani”, the lyrics say. Don’t be stubborn, don’t be stupid, stay at home, the lines say.

On twitter, Jaipur Police warned, “If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakkali 2.0 on loop." The post also carried a cartoon making the same point. “That's a savage. Killing lot of birds with shot. Great sense of dark humour…Can't stop laughing,” Vivek Shah reacted on Twitter.

Shashi M Nair tweeted, “Awesome thinking. Masakkali 2 music deadliest than coronavirus. It's better to be at home rather than listening the song.” Deputy Commissioner of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar, who handles social media, said they decided to use humour to get the message across to people. By Sunday afternoon, Jaipur alone had reported over 300 cases of coronavirus.

Police have barricaded 262 location in the city to prevent movement of unauthorized people. They have seized over 8,100 vehicles so far and arrested 131 people for flouting prohibitory orders.

Drone cameras are in use and their live footage monitored to check if the lockdown is being followed, officials said..

