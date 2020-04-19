Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dance Karona': Indian dancer's digital classes help beat lockdown blues

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:00 IST
'Dance Karona': Indian dancer's digital classes help beat lockdown blues

An award winning Indian dancer and choreographer in the UK has started offering a range of online sessions on Indian and Western music under the banner 'Dance Karona' to participants from several nations to beat the blues after the coronavirus lockdown led to cancellations of her upcoming performances in several countries. 'Dance Karona' -- says Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar, who begins her class with a digital hug to participants from Poland, Spain, Britain, India, US, Brazil and the UAE.

Arunima, former Delhi Police chief Neeraj Kumar's daughter and a London School of Economics (LSE) graduate, left her corporate career to run a dance company in London and the news of the lockdown brought her cancellations for upcoming performances in UK, Poland and France, putting her team under pressure financially and emotionally. However, few days later she had over 100 participants grooving to both Indian and Western music digitally with Arunima offering a range of sessions using Facebook, Instagram and Zoom. The classes include yoga, Indian classical dance, Bollywood fitness, chair dance moves for the elderly with breathing exercises, among others which are also customised as per demands of participants.

"It was depressing, scary and we felt we had lost our livelihood. It was our darkest hour. I have worked hard past 10 years to build my team and company, engage with my communities through Indian art and culture and at a time when there is so much anxiety and stress, I felt I must stay resilient. "I believe that physical distancing may be a new reality in these times but not social distancing. Socially, we must stay connected even more, else we will lose our sanity," she told PTI.

She said she was also connecting with artists who have suffered huge losses in their profession due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 160,000 lives worldwide. "Without people there are no arts and the gig economy is the hardest hit. So it’s critical that artists come together in new ways and continue to do what they love - let arts heal the world. Due to this disruption, technology is enabling us to be connected to anyone across the globe online. The world is our stage, through a screen," she added.

Arunima, a trained Kuchipudi dancer, an Ustad Bismillah Khan awardee and Sahitya Kala Parishad Scholarship for Dance in 1998, plans to take performances online too. She is also empanelled as an Established artiste with the Indian Council of Cultural Research. She has 700 performances to her credit which include her dance at the Buckingham Palace for the Queen's reception to mark the UK-India Year of Culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Wembley stadium where she presented her choreography before 70,000 people and world media as well as Rashtrapati Bhavan in India.

According to Kornelya, a participant from Poland, "we need this, it was super energetic and now I am in a positive mood. Next time, I will bring my husband Roberto". "To me, it was meaningful because I got fired last week from my job. I was so low but today I could smile and dance and be free," she said.

For Mala Kumar, "it is fun and fitness at its best and there is a reason to dress up and feel good during the lockdown. After two weeks of isolation, I felt happy. I was e-meeting others and had put on make up. It is also great for kids as they can exercise, sing and dance. They feel normal despite the physical closure of schools". Arunima also has an extra-hand during digital classes. Her 6-year-old daughter Aishwarya Gupta, who is now at home until schools open again.

"She joins in on most sessions, changes her costumes. This keeps her healthy and happy. It’s a special moment for me too," she said. Several countries across the globe have imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

A possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. ...

SRK, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline: We need to fight this together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity, as they joined artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out again...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-...

COVID-19:Chemists told to keep record of people buying flu medicines

Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha as well as in some districts of Bihar to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020