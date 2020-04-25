Left Menu
Chennai Corporation rejects appeal for reburial of Dr Simon Hercules who died of COVID19

The Chennai Corporation has rejected a request for reburial of the mortal remains of Dr Simon Hercules, the COVID-19 patient whose body had been buried in Velangadu cemetery, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Saturday said.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:09 IST
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Chennai Corporation has rejected a request for reburial of the mortal remains of Dr Simon Hercules, the COVID-19 patient whose body had been buried in Velangadu cemetery, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Saturday said. The Chennai Corporation has denied the request of Dr Simon's wife Anandi Simon stating that "relocating Dr Simon's body is impossible."

On April 22, Anandi Simon had made a teary-eyed appeal in a video message and said: "My husband died due to COVID-19. In his last will, he said if doesn't survive the disease, he should be buried according to our customs. The Chief Minister is working well in containing coronavirus that's why there are only a few deaths in Tamil Nadu." Requesting the Chief Minister to exhume and transfer the body of Dr Simon Hercules for reburial as per their customs at the Kilpauk cemetery, she said, "My husband is buried in a sealed cover, it should be taken again and buried at Kilpauk cemetery and doing so will not spread the virus. I am now a widow with two children. I request the CM to fulfil the last will of my husband."

Hercules died on April 19 after battling the coronavirus. However, locals protested against his burial in their neighbourhood and Simon's body was buried in a sealed cover at another cemetery. 21 protesters were arrested by police for protesting and denying the burial. (ANI)

