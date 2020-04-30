'Heartbreaking', 'an irreparable loss': Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

The death of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is an "irreparable loss" to the Indian film industry and the end of an era said colleagues Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, and other cine personalities. The actor, 67, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed with PTI.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents". "Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

Bachchan, a close friend and frequent collaborator of the actor, broke the news on social media but deleted the tweet seconds after posting it. "He's GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed," he had written on Twitter.

Bachchan had starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in films like "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Naseeb", "Coolie" and "Ajooba". Their last movie together was 2011's "102 Not Out". South superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 1986's "Dosti Dushmani" said he was "heartbroken".

"Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor," the actor wrote. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said the actor's passing away has created a huge void in the cinema industry.

"I don't know what to say? I'm very sad about the news of Rishi Ji's demise. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the film industry. It's really tough for me to bear this pain. May his soul rest in peace," Mangeshkar posted on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor's death comes just a day after the untimely death of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday here. He also died of cancer. Akshay said it felt like being in the middle of a "nightmare". "Just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star, and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family," the actor wrote in a parting message for his "Namastey London" and "Patiala House" co-star.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed Rishi Kapoor in "Student of the Year", wrote, "He was my childhood…" Farhan Akhtar said the actor's death was an "irreparable loss". "Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP" he wrote.

Ajay Devgn said the actor's demise is nothing short of a "stab to my heart". "One blow after another. Rishi Ji's passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated with 'Raju Chacha' (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji. Folded hands." Rishi Kapoor's last prominent role was in 2017's "Mulk", directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "Noooooo Chintu Ji..... Nooooo!!!!" His co-actor from the film, Taapsee, said she is finding it hard to put her feeling into words. "Been trying to write something and I can't put my mind and hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humor, honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor," she posted on the microblogging site.

Priyanka Chopra, who met Rishi Kapoor in New York where he was undergoing the treatment for cancer last year, called his death an end of an era. "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit," she posted on Twitter alongside a photograph from their meeting in the US. Writer Apurva Asrani shared a screenshot from the movie "D-Day", which was the only film featuring both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, and wrote, "Another warrior goes down fighting. Goodbye Rishi Kapoor. Thank you for the movies, for that disarming smile and for being brave enough to call a spade a spade. You were one of the best." Manoj Bajpayee said the news of the actor's death has "crushed" him.

"Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of Rishi Kapoor ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening..." "With tears in my eyes, I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father, and also my hero eventually… whose songs I grew up loving and dancing to…my most favorite and versatile actor," Urmila Matondkar, who starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in 1993's "Shreemaan Aashique", tweeted. His "Aurangzeb" co-actor and south star Prithviraj Sukumaran said this was a sad week for the cinema world.

"This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. I had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb. Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather. Farewell legend. We will miss you!" Remembering her "Shuddh Desi Romance" co-star, Parineeti Chopra said, the veteran actor used to treat her like a friend.