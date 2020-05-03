Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi-based musician couple's 'balcony concert' to beat lockdown blues

A Delhi-based musician couple has come up with 'balcony concerts' to keep neighbours entertained during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has left limited options for entertainment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:13 IST
Delhi-based musician couple's 'balcony concert' to beat lockdown blues
Husband-wife perform concert from balcony during lockdown in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi-based musician couple has come up with 'balcony concerts' to keep neighbours entertained during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which has left limited options for entertainment. Musicians Hitesh and his wife Payal Madan, from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, first experimented with a performance from their balcony on the day of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22.

"It's a tough time for the whole world... We experimented with this for the first time on Janta Curfew. We came into the balcony and perform this concert... we received positive and encouraging response from our neighbours so we performed again," Hitesh told ANI. "I will give a message to all people that please stay home, stay safe. I am missing to perform for a big audience but to motivate myself, I m doing this balcony concert. Today we did our third balcony concert," added Hitesh.

Residents heaped praises on the couple for keeping them entertained. "It is refreshing for people living in the area. People are getting bored at the home during lockdown so this is a very good initiative for the entertainment of people," a resident, Vijay, told ANI.

Preeti Madan, a relative of the performers, said that this time is depressing as people are not going anywhere but staying at home all the time and this initiative brings positivity. "This concert brings positivity in this tough time," she said.

The entire country remains in lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 days from March 25 and was later extended till May 3. In a fresh directive from the Home Ministry, the lockdown has been further extended by two weeks, with certain relaxations.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

3 more Indians in UAE lose jobs for 'Islamobhobic' social media posts

Three more Indians based in the UAE have either been fired or suspended from their jobs for Islamophobic posts on social media, days after the Indian ambassador to the Gulf nation warned the expatriates against posting such provocative upda...

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. The five-storeyed buil...

Israel's Supreme Court discusses Netanyahu's fate as prime minister

Israels Supreme Court began a two-day hearing on Sunday to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for corruption, will be allowed to form a new government. A ruling against Netanyahu would likely trigger ...

Sports News Roundup: Feels surreal to be back on the court; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020