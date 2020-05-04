Stranded people ferried to West Bengal from Rajasthan

As many as 35 people, who were stuck in Rajasthan's Ajmer amid corona lockdown, were brought back to Asansol on Monday night. They were brought back in a bus. The stranded people included men, women along with infants.

The local administration has made arrangements for them to stay at a lodge, they will leave for their respective districts tomorrow. One of the persons who reached here via bus told ANI, "We were stuck at Ajmer Sharif and got stranded there. We were around 27 people from Kolkata. West Bengal government provided us with necessary assistance. We are feeling really good. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has helped us, thanks to us." (ANI)