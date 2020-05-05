Left Menu
Development News Edition

New dates announced for World Expo Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:57 IST
New dates announced for World Expo Dubai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World Expo 2020, Dubai has been postponed to October next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the event's organizing committee said. The decision came after a two-third majority of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states voted in favour of postponing the expo by one year which will now run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, he said on Monday.

This will allow the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee. "We welcome the decision of BIE member states to support the delay of Expo 2020 Dubai by one year. We are thankful to member states for their continued commitment to contributing to a World Expo in Dubai that will play a pivotal role in shaping our post-pandemic world at a time when it will be most needed," he said.

Dimitri S Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE, said, "I applaud the swift response by BIE Member States. Their support for the postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai -- which will be formally approved on 29 May -- is a renewed sign of solidarity and demonstrates the shared will to work together in creating the future." The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and largest ever event to take place in the Arab world, Expo 2020 will welcome 192 countries, plus businesses, multilateral organizations and educational establishments.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Isra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

The dollar rose on risk aversion and global stock markets fell on Monday as U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak sparked fear of a new trade war, but Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U....

Colts decline Hooker's 2021 option

The Indianapolis Colts passed on safety Malik Hookers fifth-year option on Monday, the deadline for teams to exercise the extra year for 2017 first-round picks. Hooker, the 15th overall pick in 2017, will be 24 years old when he is eligible...

New dates announced for World Expo Dubai

World Expo 2020, Dubai has been postponed to October next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the events organizing committee said. The decision came after a two-third majority of the Bureau International des Expositions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020