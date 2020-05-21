Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoot for television soaps to restart after two months in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:50 IST
Shoot for television soaps to restart after two months in TN

After nearly two months, indoor shoot for television shows is all set to begin in non- containment zones of Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister K Palaniswami allowing the relaxation on Thursday. Following representations from Film Employees Federation of South India and a television show producers association seeking permission to resume shoot, Palaniswami allowed it with conditions.

In urban areas, the shoot should be confined to indoors that fall under non-containment zones and no more than 20 people including actors and technicians may assemble with prior permission from local authorities, an official release here said. Permission should be obtained from Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation for shoots here and from district Collectors in rest of the State.

Public places may be used for shoot only in rural regions and such locations also must be situated in non- containment zones. Visitors entry is banned and the indoor and other spaces used for shoot must be disinfected before and after the filming activity and the crew should frequently wash hands using soap or hand sanitisers, the release said.

Similarly, vehicles and equipment used for filming purposes must be cleaned using disinfectants. Barring actors, all others must wear mask and follow social distancing.

Actors should sport mask during breaks. If anyone has flu like symptoms including cough, they must be sent for medical test immediately.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia confirms more coronavirus cases at migrant detention centre

Malaysia reported 35 new coronavirus cases at an immigration detention centre on Thursday, after authorities rounded up undocumented migrants this month in areas under lockdown.The United Nations has called on Malaysia to stop the crackdown...

Japan to seek extradition of men arrested in U.S. over Ghosn escape

Japan said on Thursday it was working to secure the rapid extradition of two men arrested in the United States on charges of enabling the dramatic escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn from the country.U.S. authorities arrested...

2 Dalit minor girls raped in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Two Dalit minor girls were allegedly raped by youths in separate incidents in Rajasthans Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The two incidents took place within a span of 18 hours of each other on Tuesday night and Wednesday noon, r...

Teenager injured in wall collapse incident in Srinagar dies

A 14-year-old boy, who was injured along with three other people when a wall of a house collapsed near an encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday. Basim Aijaz, a resident of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020