Left Menu
Development News Edition

As music needs harmony, discipline, so does fight against coronaviurs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) International Convention via video conferencing and said historically music has played an inspiring and cohesive role in times of war and crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:00 IST
As music needs harmony, discipline, so does fight against coronaviurs: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing SPIC MACAY International Convention by video conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) International Convention via video conferencing and said historically music has played an inspiring and cohesive role in times of war and crisis. He said just as there is a need for harmony and discipline in music, there is a need for similar harmony, restraint and discipline in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said that even under these trying circumstances, the spirits of the musicians remained undeterred and that the theme of the convention focuses on how to alleviate the stress amongst the youth owing to the COVID -19 pandemic. He said poets, singers and artists always scripted songs and music to bring the valour out of the people in such times.

"Even now, in such trying times when the world is fighting an invisible enemy, the singers, lyricists, and artists are scripting lines and singing songs that would increase the confidence of the people," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister recalled how 130 crore people of the country came together to clap, sound bells, blow conch shells to energise the entire nation in its fight against the pandemic.

"When 130 crore people come together with the same feeling and emotions it becomes music," he said. "Just as there is a need for harmony and discipline in music, there is a need for similar harmony, restraint and discipline from every citizen to fight the corona pandemic," he added.

He lauded new elements in the SPIC MACAY convention this year like nature walk, heritage walk, literature and holistic food along with Yoga and Naad Yoga. Elaborating on Naad Yoga, he said in India, Naad is considered to be the basis of music and also as the basis of the energy in self. He said that this Naad reaches its crescendo or Brahmnaad when "we regulate our inner energy through yoga and music". This is the reason that both music and yoga have the power of meditation and motivation, both are immense sources of energy, the Prime Minister said.

He said that music has not only been a source of happiness but also a means of service and a form of penance. "There have been many great musicians in our country who have lived their entire lives to serve humanity," the Prime Minister said. He said that the fusion of ancient art and music with technology is also a demand of the times. Rising above the boundaries of states and languages, music is also strengthening the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' more than ever, he said.

PM Modi expressed the hope that this convention will also give a new direction to in country's fight against the coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens

Indian nationals, who have been stranded in South Africa and the neighbouring Kingdom of Lesotho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to get back home as India on Monday announced plans to operate a special flight later t...

With COVID-19 tests rising in Bengal, results getting delayed: officials

As the number of tests to confirm whether one is infected by novel coronavirus has increased manifold in West Bengal, results are also getting delayed under pressure, raising the chances of its transmission, officials of state health depart...

Pakistan prime minister defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to 'live with the virus'

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his governments decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to live with the virus.Pakistan has rolled back almos...

Khalilzad sounds upbeat note on chances for intra-Afghan peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.Speaking to rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020