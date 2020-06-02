IFTDA seeks review of two clauses in guidelines for resuming film shoot

Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has written a letter to Maharashtra government urging it to revisit two clauses in the guidelines regarding the resumption of film and TV shoots. IFTDA said the clause that a person above 65 years of age shall not be allowed to work and another about having a doctor and nurse stationed at shooting premises were not practical.

The film body referred to legendary actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal and said the clause about age is "impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry". IFTDA said it is also not practical to have a doctor and a nurse to be stationed at each shooting premises.

"The state is already facing issues due to non-availability of doctors and nurses to cope with the increased number of patients from the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore it is not practical to have a doctor and a nurse to be stationed at each shooting premises. Instead, we suggest having a doctor and nurse available area wise at the shooting locations," IFTDA said. The letter, signed by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, also thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for permission to resume shoots which were discontinued due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)