Actor Pankaj Tripathi thanked Bihar govt for appointing him brand ambassador of Patna's Khadi Mall

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi on Friday expressed gratitude to Bihar Government for appointing him as the brand ambassador of Patna's Khadi Mall. Tripathi said that he would not take any salary for this role.

"I am very happy and I want to thank Bihar Government and officials for appointing me as the brand ambassador of Khadi Mall. I will not take any salary for this role. I will try to use Khadi products after buying it from Patna's Khadi mall," Tripathi said in a video message. "Gandhi ji used to say khadi is not a cloth, but a thought. I am deeply connected with his values. If we want to improve the rural economy, khadi can play an important role in it. In these times, it is very important to strengthen the rural economy," he added.

In November last year, Chief Minister CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated country's first Khadi Mall in Patna. (ANI)