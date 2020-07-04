Allow senior actors to resume shoots, CINTAA tells Maha guv
Cine and TV Artists Association senior vice president and actor Manoj Joshi on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issue of actors above the age of 65 not being allowed to shoot due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government assured necessary cooperation, a CINTAA release said.
Joshi was accompanied by state BJP secretary and vice-chairman of Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd (MFSCDCL) Amarjeet Mishra. Joshi told the governor the number of working senior actors was not very large, but an order like this brought about continuity issues and replacing them is not possible for producers.
CINTAA had also sent letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the issue, Joshi said. While allowing shoots to resume amid the lockdown, the government laid down restrictions, including not allowing actors above the age of 65 to join work.
