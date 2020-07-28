Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yesteryear star Kumkum passes away

May her soul rest in peace." Actor Jaaved Jaffery and producer Naved Jafri, whose father veteran actor Jagdeep had featured in the "Kabhi Aar, Kabhi Paar" song with Kumkum, paid tributes to her on Twitter. Jagdeep also died earlier this month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:31 IST
Yesteryear star Kumkum passes away

Veteran actor Kumkum, who featured in classic Hindi movies such as "CID", "Mr X in Bombay" and "Mother India" , passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. Kumkum, whose real name was Zaibunnissa, died at around 11.30 am at her Bandra residence due to age-related issues, her sister-in-law Shenaz told PTI.

"Her last rites took place at Mazgaon cemetery," Shenaz added. Mourning Kumkum's death, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "I just got to know about the passing away of popular actor Kumkum. I'm really sad. May her soul rest in peace." Actor Jaaved Jaffery and producer Naved Jafri, whose father veteran actor Jagdeep had featured in the "Kabhi Aar, Kabhi Paar" song with Kumkum, paid tributes to her on Twitter.

Jagdeep also died earlier this month. Jaaved said Kumkum was a "close family friend" through his father. "Another veteran passes on... Debuting in 'Aar Paar' with the title song picturised on her, she went on to star in many films and breathed her last today. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihe raaje'oon," he tweeted.

Naved said the film industry "lost another gem" in Kumkum's death. "I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace Kunkum aunty," he wrote along with a prayer.

Kumkum hailed from Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar. Her memorable film appearances also include "Kohinoor" , "Ujala" , "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" and "Naya Daur" . Kumkum also starred in the first Bhojpuri film "Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo" in 1963. She was discovered by actor-director Guru Dutt in the 1950s, who cast her in "Aar Paar" song for an uncredited role. She later earned a small role in Dutt's "Pyaasa" and "Mr & Mrs 55". Kumkum was one of those rare female stars of the classic era who did not shy away from playing supporting parts. Even though she had hits like "Mr X in Bombay" and "Shreeman Funtoosh" as the leading lady, she went on to feature in small but pivotal roles in other hits like "Mother India" .

Her popularity, however, rests mostly on the songs that were picturised on her be it "Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re" from "Kohinoor" (1960); "Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar" from "Aar Paar" (1954), "Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan" from 1956's "CID" or "Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jaali Ka" from "Naya Daur" in 1957. Her pairing with the multihyphenate Kishore Kumar in songs like "Khoobsurat Haseena" from "Mr X in Bombay"; "Ijazat Ho Toh" from "Haaye Mera Dil", "Sultana Sultana" from "Shreeman Funtoosh" , and "Machalti Hui" from "Ganga Ki Lahren" remain popular till date.

She also played sister to Bollywood superstar Dharmendra in Ramanand Sagar's "Ankhen" in 1968, and later went on to be paired opposite him as a lead in Sagar's "Lalkar" (1972) and "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960. Kumkum starred opposite Vinod Khanna in "Dhamkee" . The duet song "Chand Kya Hai Roop Ka Darpan" picturised on the two leads became popular. She was paired opposite Pran in the hit comedy "Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari" , directed by Prakash Mehra.

After her marriage to Sajjad Akbar Khan, Kumkum left the industry..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a broad overview of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season. The seventh In...

NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather t...

Azure Power Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effe...

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020