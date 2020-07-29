Punjab petrol pumps go on strike to protest high fuel taxes

Protesting against increased excise duty levied on petrol products in the state, petrol pump dealers across Punjab have gone for a strike on Wednesday by shutting down their pumps for business from 8 am to 5 pm. Diesel price in the state has hit Rs 73.23 a liter as of today while the petrol rate has touched Rs 79.77 per unit.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar a worker in a petrol pump in the state said, "Fuel prices are cheaper by at least Rs 5 in neighboring Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh. It is only here in our Punjab that the prices are going through the roof because of increased taxes." "Our senior fraternity member Chawla Ji committed suicide to voice his protest in this regard," he added.

Petrol prices have skyrocketed across the nation. Though prices are high in Punjab, they are not the highest in the country. Mumbai currently sells petrol at Rs 87.19 per liter.