Big B showers praise on Bengal boy for his composition on harmonica

Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, has praised a 17-year-old boy from West Bengal for his mellifluous composition on harmonica, saying he has never heard anything like it before. The megastar was so impressed by Subhraneel Sarkar, who has played a fusion of Raag Sarang and Raag Malhar, that he tweeted that the boy's music was unique.

"On a mouth organ never ever heard anything like this before!" Bachchan, who regularly connects with his followers and never hesitates to praise new talents, said. Bachchan has been sharing regular updates on his social media accounts, thanking his innumerable admirers for their well-wishes for his early recovery.

"When I first got the tweet notification on mobile, I couldn't initially believe that a personality like Amitabh Bachchan will have time to listen my composition and air his views," the boy from Fuleswar area in Howarh district told PTI on Wednesday. "Then after rechecking the post and his account I was assured and broke the news to my parents," the Class 11 student of Uluberia High School said.

Subhraneel Sarkar has been playing the harmonica since he was in Class 2. He said he picked it up from his father who played the instrument with passion.

"We are ecstatic that the acoustic effect created in the blending of Sarang and Malhar has been liked by no less than Amitabh Bachchan," his mother Basabi Sarkar said. She said her son plays modern, classical and western music on his harmonica and posts his compositions on social media. Impressed by his skills, a Swedish harmonica-making company had sent him two mouth organs worth Rs 1 lakh each, she added.

Father Subir Sarkar, who has been getting a number of phone calls after Bachchan's tweet, said he will do everything to nurture his son's talent..