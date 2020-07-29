6 arrested for stealing ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols in UP

Six persons reportedly involved in the theft of precious 'Ashtadhatu' idols were arrested on Wednesday following an encounter with the police in Mubarakpur area here, an official said. Saurabh Gupta, Anil Sonkar, Suraj Gupta, Ravindra Nishad, Pramjit and Rita Sonakar have been arrested, Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.

Six of the precious idols looted from Ram Janki Temple in Mubarakpur on May 24 were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that the accused had tied priest Jayant Tiwari and took away the idols. The police also recovered two countrymade pistols and cartridges from the accused.

Singh said three persons of the gang managed to flee from the spot, adding that efforts are on to trace them. The idols are stated to be worth crores of rupees in the international market, the officer added.