Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 arrested for stealing ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols in UP

The police also recovered two countrymade pistols and cartridges from the accused. Singh said three persons of the gang managed to flee from the spot, adding that efforts are on to trace them.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:31 IST
6 arrested for stealing ‘Ashtadhatu’ idols in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six persons reportedly involved in the theft of precious 'Ashtadhatu' idols were arrested on Wednesday following an encounter with the police in Mubarakpur area here, an official said. Saurabh Gupta, Anil Sonkar, Suraj Gupta, Ravindra Nishad, Pramjit and Rita Sonakar have been arrested, Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.

Six of the precious idols looted from Ram Janki Temple in Mubarakpur on May 24 were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that the accused had tied priest Jayant Tiwari and took away the idols. The police also recovered two countrymade pistols and cartridges from the accused.

Singh said three persons of the gang managed to flee from the spot, adding that efforts are on to trace them. The idols are stated to be worth crores of rupees in the international market, the officer added.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Four more held for kidnapping and murder of Gorakhpur teenager: Police

Four more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy of Pipraich area near here early this week, police said on Wednesday. Gorakhpurs SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said the motive behi...

Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots elder brother Agrasian Gehlot skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case, citing health issues, officials said. His son Anupam Gehlot, ...

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sends revised proposal to Governor, wants Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on August 14: Sources.

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sends revised proposal to Governor, wants Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on August 14 Sources....

Maha: Doctor stabbed by son of dead COVID-19 patient

A doctor was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by the son of a COVID-19 patient who died at a hospital in Latur city in Maharashtra. The incident took place around 7 am at Alpha Superspeciality Hospital here, the police said.The 35-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020