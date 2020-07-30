Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier, better if CBI steps in:Mayawati

Left Menu
BSP President Mayawati on Thursday said the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was getting "murkier" by the day, and favoured a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice for the bereaved family. "The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:25 IST
BSP President Mayawati on Thursday said the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was getting "murkier" by the day, and favoured a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice for the bereaved family. Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as "Chichhore" , "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath".

Mayawati also said that the Maharashtra government should be serious about conducting the probe in the case. "The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police," the BSP leader said in a tweet.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased actor's father, an FIR was lodged against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh had told PTI. Mayawati further said, "Because of the different stance taken by Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Rajput incident, it seems that their real purpose is to first fulfil their political interests... Maharashtra government should be serious".

The case in which the Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood’s big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the young actor suddenly took a new turn with Rajput’s father lodging the FIR..

