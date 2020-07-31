Left Menu
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Amitabh Bachchan's portrait, hopes for his speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:44 IST
Sutikaari artist, Gyaneshwar Kamblekar speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes.

Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him," said Kamblekar adding, "I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon."

Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. "The advantage of this art is that it is easy to carry wherever you travel in the world. In fact, the colour will not get faded even after 10 to 20 years. A brush is enough to clean if the portrait gets dusty," he said. "The time taken to prepare one portrait depends on the size of the portrait. If the size is big size, it takes 15 to 20 days. For example, it took four months to prepare the portrait of Saudi Arabia king Mohammad bin Salman," he added.

Senior Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. (ANI)

