Suresh Kumar takes charge as new chairman of SVBC

Suresh Kumar on Thursday took charge of the CEO of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:04 IST
Suresh Kumar takes charge of SVBC chairman on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Suresh Kumar on Thursday took charge of the CEO of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). TTD special officer and SVBC Managing Director AV Dharma Reddy handed over the charge to Suresh Kumar who was appointed as chairman of the Channel last Monday.

Kumar has succeeded Venkata Nagesh who was serving as the CEO of the channel earlier. The change in the position has come after SVBC allegedly failed to show live telecast of Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Puja programme on August 5 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 performed Bhumi Pujan at the Ramjanmbhumi and laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

