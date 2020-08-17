Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM
Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. He was 90 "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:19 IST
Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90
"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted. Along with the tweet, Modi also posted old pictures of him felicitating the maestro.
