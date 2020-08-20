Left Menu
Odisha: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:16 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While 45 party secretaries were appointed, 41 joint secretaries were made in-charge of certain subjects as per the order.

As per the order, secretaries in-charge of 'Women Empowerment' are Anubhav Patnaik, K Shanti, and Bishnu Priya Das, the secretaries of 'Tribal Empowerment' are Bhubaneswar Kissan, Bharati Singh, and Krushna Chandra Das, and the secretaries of 'Environment' are Uttara Patra, Tapan Das, Krushna Panda, Trinath Goel, and Chandrakanta Samal. (ANI)

