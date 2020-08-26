Left Menu
SSR death case: MSHRC notice to Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter morgue

In a fresh turn of developments in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed, said MA Sayeed, MSHRC chief.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:32 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh turn of developments in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed, said MA Sayeed, MSHRC chief. Yesterday, Sandip Shridhar, Rajput's Chartered Accountant, arrived at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.

Meanwhile, Rajput's friend and cook Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj respectively also arrived at the DRDO guest house for further questioning. The two were also called in for questioning on Monday as well. Also, a team of Mumbai Police had also arrived at the guest house yesterday and left after some time.

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 questioned Shridhar "about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official had told ANI. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

