MP High Court notice to CS, collector, SP over 'breach of COVID protocol' during bypoll rallies

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which sought a ban on political events in the state in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the chief secretary, district collector and superintendent of police on Sunday. It asked them to submit replies by September 28.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which sought a ban on political events in the state in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the chief secretary, district collector and superintendent of police on Sunday. It asked them to submit replies by September 28. The HC also appointed three lawyers as Nyaya Mitras to keep a watch on the political activities in the state and in case of any breach of protocol, they would have to report the matter to the court through its registrar.

Advocate Ashish Pratap Singh, who had filed the PIL on September 11, said the political parties were holding rallies, which attracted huge crowds, increasing the risk of disease spread. Issuing the interim order, the Bench took political leaders to task for allegedly breaking the COVID guidelines during bypoll rallies, asserting that law is above them, whatever may be their stature.

Pointing to some pictures submitted with the PIL, the Gwalior Bench said, "If these photographs are of recent times, then they are pointing towards a highly lackadaisical attitude of the political leadership and administrative officials of the state." The court ordered the political leadership and administration to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly, at least till the next date of hearing and asked the collector to ensure the direction was followed.

The political parties, meanwhile, said they would follow the COVID-19 guidelines as cases were rising day by day. (ANI)

