Left Menu
Development News Edition

After COVID-19 unlock, traditional theatre organised in J-K's Srinagar to promote folk culture

After COVID-19 relaxation, theatre shows of 'Aarmin Pather' have been organised in Srinagar to promote traditional culture.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir), | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:18 IST
After COVID-19 unlock, traditional theatre organised in J-K's Srinagar to promote folk culture
A Kashmiri artist performing a theatre show in Srinagar. . Image Credit: ANI

After COVID-19 relaxation, theatre shows of 'Aarmin Pather' have been organised in Srinagar to promote traditional culture. "Several people come to attend the 'Aarmin Pather' programme, today. Due to COVID-19 people were facing many problems. Our only motive behind the programme is to entertain the audience and promote our culture," said Mudasir Bhagat, organiser of the show.

"We have given a chance to new talent in this traditional theatre show. In these shows, we enact old stories of Kashmir and about their lifestyle," said Manzoor Ahmad, a folk artist. "We hope that these shows will be continued and young artists will get an opportunity in the field. It will also promote our culture," said Adil Pala, who came to watch the programme.

The show got a huge response from the locals as this was the first such show organised after COVID-19 pandemic relaxation in Srinagar. Youngsters also enjoyed the show and learnt more about their culture. The shows are likely to be continued over the forthcoming weeks to promote folk theatre among youngsters of Kashmir.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, all the activities, including folk shows, were halted. Now with assistance from the Ministry of Culture, the artists have successfully organised folk theatre shows. (ANI)

Also Read: Terrorist killed in J-K's Awantipora

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Body of 45-yr-old man found in UP village

Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a village in Hussainganj area here on Thursday, police said. According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck....

Delivery timetable for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine slips, UK official says

The timetable for delivery of the Oxford UniversityAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate has slipped, the UKs vaccine chief said, adding Britain will receive just 4 million doses of the shot this year.Britain had agreed in May to take 100 ...

Hybrid rice: Corteva slowly making inroads into Bihar, Jharkhand; trains 90K woman farmers

Global agriculture firm Corteva Agriscience is slowly making inroads to push its hybrid paddy seeds and other products in Bihar and Jharkhand, where it has trained about 90,000 women pravaktas or village leaders on growing hybrids along wit...

In Spain, coronavirus puts the poor at the back of the line

Erika Oliva spends at least three hours a week standing in line at a soup kitchen. She spends a couple more at the social workers office with her 8-year-old son, who has autism.She waits on the phone to the health center or when she wants t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020