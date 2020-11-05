After COVID-19 unlock, traditional theatre organised in J-K's Srinagar to promote folk culture

After COVID-19 relaxation, theatre shows of 'Aarmin Pather' have been organised in Srinagar to promote traditional culture. "Several people come to attend the 'Aarmin Pather' programme, today. Due to COVID-19 people were facing many problems. Our only motive behind the programme is to entertain the audience and promote our culture," said Mudasir Bhagat, organiser of the show.

"We have given a chance to new talent in this traditional theatre show. In these shows, we enact old stories of Kashmir and about their lifestyle," said Manzoor Ahmad, a folk artist. "We hope that these shows will be continued and young artists will get an opportunity in the field. It will also promote our culture," said Adil Pala, who came to watch the programme.

The show got a huge response from the locals as this was the first such show organised after COVID-19 pandemic relaxation in Srinagar. Youngsters also enjoyed the show and learnt more about their culture. The shows are likely to be continued over the forthcoming weeks to promote folk theatre among youngsters of Kashmir.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, all the activities, including folk shows, were halted. Now with assistance from the Ministry of Culture, the artists have successfully organised folk theatre shows. (ANI)

