Actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Chiranjeevi K has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is asymptomatic. He had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao last week. Actor Nagarjun, TRS RS MP Santosh and Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were also with him at the meeting held on November 7.

Chiranjeevi is currently asymptomatic and quarantined at home. He has requested all those who met him in the last five or a few days to also undergo a covid test. "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," the actor said on Twitter. (ANI)