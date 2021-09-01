Left Menu

Andheri Court adjourns hearing of defamation case against Kangana Ranaut till September 14

Andheri Magistrate Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut till September 14.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:05 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andheri Magistrate Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut till September 14. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also filed a quashing petition in Bombay High Court against the defamation proceedings in Andheri court. Bombay High Court has concluded a hearing on the maintainability of her petition and has kept that for orders on September 9.

Under the quashing petition filed by Ranaut in Bombay High Court, Ranaut's lawyer has told the Bombay HC that the Andheri Magistrate court did not follow the necessary procedure before issuing a notice to Kangana in this case. Andheri Magistrate Court on July 27 granted a last chance to actor Kangana Ranaut from not appearing in front of the court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar.

Kangana on July 27 filed an exemption application stating that she is out of the country to shoot for a film and cannot appear in front of the court. Javed Akhtar's legal team opposed this plea and sought a warrant against her. The court rejected Akhtar's request but also warned Kangana. The court told the lawyer of Kangana that today was the last exemption granted to her.

"If she will not appear in front of the court on the next hearing, the complainant side (Javed Akhtar) will have the right to move a warrant application against her," the court said. Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against actor Kangana Ranaut. Akhtar, in his suit, cited the interviews given by Ranaut to a TV channel and various statements made by her post the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The matter was adjourned till September 1. If the actor failed to appear before the Mumbai court on September 1 also, as per court directions, Javed Akhtar will be free to move an application seeking a warrant against her. Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 last year against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana during an interview on a TV news channel. (ANI)

