FROM THE FIELD: Women owning the peace

The contribution of women activists towards building peace across the world is being highlighted in a UN exhibition of images taken by women photographers which is opening online and in New York.

UN News | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:11 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Women owning the peace
The contribution of women activists towards building peace across the world is being highlighted in a UN exhibition of images taken by women photographers which is opening online and in New York. Mouna Awata (left) is the president of the Women’s Peace Hut (Case de la Paix) in Gao, Mali, and mediates with armed groups to resolve conflicts. , by Kani Sissoko

In Their Hands: Women Taking Ownership of Peace, profiles 14 women from three continents who have mediated with armed groups, participated in peace talks, advanced political solutions and advocated for women’s rights and participation.

The UN says that despite progress over the past few years, women are still frequently excluded from formal peace processes while their diverse experiences, knowledge and expertise often go unrecognized.

The exhibition is being staged online here, and in partnership with New York City’s flagship photography festival, Photoville, in Brooklyn, until December, where you can find out more about how these 14 women have made the peace, as well as the photographers who profiled them.

Visit UN News for more.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

