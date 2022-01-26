Left Menu

Ladakh: Locals perform traditional dance on Republic Day

Residents of Ladakh performed a traditional dance at 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Polo ground in Leh.

ANI | Ladakh (Leh) | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:35 IST
Locals performing traditional dance on Republic Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Ladakh performed a traditional dance at 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Polo ground in Leh. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur addressed the gathering on Republic Day.

He said, "In these years, India has achieved a lot. Our constitution not only gave us fundamental rights but also fundamental duties that we must follow." The L-G also said that tourist places in the Union Territory have been opened for the public and this will boost tourism in the sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

