Govt issues notification to allow retrofitting of CNG engines in BS-VI vehicles

The Centre on Saturday issued a notification, proposing to allow the modification of vehicles by retrofitting of CNG and LPG kit and replacement of diesel engines with CNG & LPG engines for Bharat Stage (BS-VI) vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The replacement of diesel engines with CNG and LPG engines for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tonnes, according to a statement on Saturday.

In the notification, the Union Ministry of Road Transport said, "The type approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of Carbon monoxide, Hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke, as compared to petrol and diesel engines." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

